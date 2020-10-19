Reliance Jio Revises Rs. 222 Disney+ Hotstar VIP Pack; Gets A Price Hike News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is known for its aggressive strategies to lure customers. The company has revised dozens of its prepaid plans recently and now it has increased the prices Rs. 222 pack. The company has introduced this pack in June this year and now it will be available at Rs. 255, which means users have to pay an extra Rs. 33.

This development comes at that time when all telecom operators are planning to increase the prices of tariff plans as they want to raise average revenue per user. In fact, the prices are already live within the MyJio application and eligible for all users. Besides, the company is offering 15GB data at 64Kbps. This plan is also offering access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack for one year. This plan has no validity as it is valid until your other pack lasts.

Notably, the company has made changes in this pack only as other plans have remained the same. However, there are packs that are providing a similar benefit without any calling facility. The other pack of Rs. 499 and offers 1.5GB data for 56 days.

These plans also ship complimentary access to Jio applications. Additionally, other four-packs that are offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Those plans are available at Rs. 401, Rs. 598, Rs. 777, and Rs. 2,599. Besides, the company is offering this benefit with the company's add-on packs of Rs. 601.

Here's How To Avail Disney+ Hotstar Offer?

Once you recharge with these plans, users need to sign in to the app with their registered number, which is used for recharging the pack. Once it is done, users can avail the pack for one year and it will be active for the same period. It is worth mentioning that this pack is available for one time for only prepaid users. The annual pack will be activated on the same day of the purchase.

Best Mobiles in India