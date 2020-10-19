Reliance Jio Might Soon Bring 5G Smartphones Priced Below Rs. 3,000 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to disrupt the smartphone market in the country as it is likely to launch 5G smartphones under Rs. 5,000. In fact, the company plans to reduce the prices to Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 3,000 after increasing the production.

"Jio wants to bring the device for less than Rs. 5,000. When we scale up the sales, it can be priced in the range of Rs. 2,500-3,000," the official was quoted by the news agency. The new development comes after Reliance Jio announced its plans to make India move completely from 2G networks. This clearly shows that it is targeting 20 to 30 crore users to fulfill its dream. Currently, OnePlus is the company in India that offers a 5G phone at Rs. 25,000.

The launch date of the Jio 5G smartphone is not known, but it is likely to be available in the first half of the next year. However, 4G smartphones are expected to be launch in December under Rs. 4,000. Besides, the company is planning to produce 200 million 4G smartphones in the next two years. The company has also joined hands with Google to bring devices at pocket-friendly prices to India.

CCI Seeks More Details From Google About The Jio Deal

Apart from bringing 4G and 5G smartphones in the country, Google bought a 7.7 percent stake in the Reliance Jio platform and the matter is under the Competition Commission of India (CCI). However, there are high chances that CCI might ask for more information about data sharing.

"The CCI is likely to ask Google to explain details of data sharing with Jio. In many countries, the regulatory bodies are doing these cross-checks when a big player strikes a deal, which will be happening in this case as well," industry sources said to ET. In addition, CCI is looking for similar kind of information from the Facebook deal. before approving the stake sale deal with Reliance Jio.

