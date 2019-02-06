Reliance Jio to launch 5G phones with bundled 5G services by April 2020

It looks like Reliance Jio will be the first telco in India to bring 5G services. The telco is reportedly in plans to offer its own 5G capable handsets bundled with 4G services by April 2020. It is also said that the company is in talks with vendors to assemble the 5G-enabled devices.

Notably, 5G is expected to be made available in the US, Korea, Europe and China sometime this year. The next-generation connectivity standard is believed to be expanded to other global markets next year. When it comes to India, Reliance Jio is likely to take the first steps towards 5G adoption with its own 5G-enabled devices.

Jio 5G services in 2020

As per a recent report by Finance Chronice, the telco will roll out 5G services in India by April 2020. The spectrum auction for the same is expected to happen sometime in July. And, the equipment testing was already done by leading telecom operators. Following the rollout of 5G in the country, the new mobile telephony ecosystem is expected to see new developments. While the 5G support is believed to be restricted to the flagship devices in 2019, Jio might make it available for the average consumers with affordable devices.

It adds that the company might start testing the equipment after the spectrum auction sometime in January 2020. It further notes that the main telecom operators wanted the spectrum auction to be delayed due to the lack of availability of the 5G devices that fall in the affordable price point. And, the government has claimed that it will hold the spectrum auction for 5G sometime in the second half of this year. With the launch of affordable 5G handsets and 5G services, Reliance Jio can lead this segment before the others can catch up.

The report notes a source citing that Jio will replicate what it did with the 4G service and feature phone market segment in 5G too. However, the service and device will be bundled. After all, the success of Reliance Jio is known as the telco, which started its operations in 2016 is now the third largest telecom operator in the country. It has already launched 4G services, Jio GigaFiber broadband service and JioPhone and JioPhone 2 feature phones with 4G support.