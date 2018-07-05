JioPhone 2 and Jio GigaFiber announced at the AGM

At the 41st Annual General Meeting, Reliance Jio announced that the JioPhone launched last year will get WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube support. These apps are customized specifically for the Reliance JioPhone. These apps will work with voice commands and will be made available to all the JioPhone users from August 15.

In addition to this, the company also announced the JioPhone 2. This is a high-end model of the feature phone with support for horizontal screen viewing experience and a full keypad among other features. Both the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 will be available side by side in the market. JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will be available from August 15.

JioPhone 2 specifications

The JioPhone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has a QWERTY keypad with a 4-way navigation key. Running the KaiOS, this device features dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard connectivity aspects.

The feature phone has 4GB storage space and 512MB RAM. It supports expandable storage space up to 128GB using a microSD card. The battery capacity of the JioPhone 2 is 2000mAh and can render a decent backup.

Hungama offer

The JioPhone users who want to purchase the old JioPhone can make use of the Monsoon Hungama offer. This is an exchange offer, which will be valid from July 21. Under the Monsoon Hungama offer, buyers can get the JioPhone at just Rs. 501 instead of paying Rs. 1,500.

Jio GigaFiber and GigaRouter

Reliance Jio announced the voice GigaRouter with voice commands, 4K streaming and more. It features the Jio GigaTV calling feature too, which will let you call TV connected to Jio GigaFiber or smartphone connected to any network. With the Jio Gigarouter, you can watch over 600 channels, play millions of songs, ultra HD content in 4K, and more. It supports voice command feature on TV.

It supports Virtual Reality and Jio Smart Home. The engineers at the company will be able to install the Jio Smart Home in just an hour. Jio smart home solutions can control TV camera, plugs, doorbells, etc. The accessories can be controlled via the MyJio app.

Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service will be rolled out in 1100 cities across the country. The high-speed network will offer speeds up to 1Gbps. The service will be made available on August 15.