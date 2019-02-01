ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Honor to unveil its 5G smartphone in second half of 2019

Honor will soon jump the bandwagon of 5G-ready smartphones.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With Huawei poised to bring its 5G smartphone in the market, it seems that its sub-brand Honor also wants a piece of it. Honor president George Zhao confirmed that it's working on a 5G smartphone, reports Android Authority.

    Honor to unveil its 5G smartphone in second half of 2019

     

    Zhao suggested the new 5G smartphone would arrive in the "second half of the year." However, exactly "when and which model depends on the operators' infrastructure and progress."

    This is also the first time since September that Zhao has talked about Honor's 5G plans. Earlier, he claimed that Honor's 5G smartphone will be the first and will see the light of day sometime in 2019.

    As of where the device will be launched is still a mystery. Parent company Huawei's relationship with the US is deteriorating as the company faces a 13-count indictment in the country. The US also said to ban Huawei's telecommunications equipment from the country citing security concerns.

    Following the arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou, the US government confirmed it will pursue Meng's extradition from Canada. Besides, New Zealand and Australia have already shut doors for the company's telecommunications equipment for their 5G networks, with Japan reportedly planning a similar move.

    These ongoing issues might hamper Honor's ambitions of delivering a 5G smartphone in certain regions. However, Huawei's business seems to be intact in other important regions such as Europe, India, and China. This might help Honor bringing their 5G device without any major issues.

    Read More About: honor huawei 5g smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue