Honor to unveil its 5G smartphone in second half of 2019

With Huawei poised to bring its 5G smartphone in the market, it seems that its sub-brand Honor also wants a piece of it. Honor president George Zhao confirmed that it's working on a 5G smartphone, reports Android Authority.

Zhao suggested the new 5G smartphone would arrive in the "second half of the year." However, exactly "when and which model depends on the operators' infrastructure and progress."

This is also the first time since September that Zhao has talked about Honor's 5G plans. Earlier, he claimed that Honor's 5G smartphone will be the first and will see the light of day sometime in 2019.

As of where the device will be launched is still a mystery. Parent company Huawei's relationship with the US is deteriorating as the company faces a 13-count indictment in the country. The US also said to ban Huawei's telecommunications equipment from the country citing security concerns.

Following the arrest of Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou, the US government confirmed it will pursue Meng's extradition from Canada. Besides, New Zealand and Australia have already shut doors for the company's telecommunications equipment for their 5G networks, with Japan reportedly planning a similar move.

These ongoing issues might hamper Honor's ambitions of delivering a 5G smartphone in certain regions. However, Huawei's business seems to be intact in other important regions such as Europe, India, and China. This might help Honor bringing their 5G device without any major issues.