Koo To Roll Out WhatsApp Group-Like New Feature Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Koo, the Indian microblogging platform is looking forward to rollout some WhatsApp-like features. The app is all set to create new experiences that will attract more users within the country. It has been revealed by the company CEO that they are in plans to roll out two important features in the coming months.

As per a report by The Economic Times, Koo CEO Aparameya Radhakrishna stated that the platform that competes with Twitter eyes to bring a new feature similar to WhatsApp groups. Also, it intends to bring another new feature called Live Video. Furthermore, the platform is in plans to set up an advisory board involving former journalists, bureaucrats, and other personalities. This advisory board will handle situations such as hate speech.

Back in 2021, the Koo CEO stated that the microblogging platform has witnessed more adoption from the Indian community. Currently, the platform has around 5,000 verified accounts of people of eminence ranging from Bollywood personalities to politicians. The app managed to register as many as 20 million downloads to date and is in plans to increase the same to 100 million downloads.

Koo To Roll Out New Features

Talking about the new features of Koo, it is likely to bring the WhatsApp-like group features. They are working on an open community experience, which is similar to what we have seen on WhatsApp in the form of groups. When it comes to the difference between the two platforms, there will be no need to use phone numbers to join the community-based group chat on Koo. Users can talk within a community with a common interest.

The next feature mentioned above is Live Video. Koo is expected to bring this feature soon and it will be limited only to the significant account holders. This feature will let users stream videos to specific chat rooms.

When it comes to the availability of these new features, it is expected that the WhatsApp Group-like feature could be rolled out in the first quarter of this year. On the other hand, the Live Video feature is believed to be rolled out to the users of Koo by April. However, an official timeframe for their launch remains unknown.

