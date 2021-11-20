Koo: How To Apply Yellow Tick? What Is Eligibility Criteria News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

While Twitter is a popular microblogging website, there is an Indian alternative to it called Koo. This app has gained traction among users in India. Also, several celebrities and important personalities have started using the platform. To make it secure, the platform provides recognition to verified members.

Well, Koo gives a badge dubbed Eminence that works similar to the blue tick on Twitter. This badge is a Yellow Tick, which is based on the criteria set by the users. It is a recognition that is a vital representative of the "Voices of India and Indians".

Koo Yellow Tick: What Is It? How To Get?

The Koo Eminence Tick will be awarded to users based on the criteria that have been set by the platform. It recognizes the stature, eminence, abilities, professional status, or abilities of its users. It claims that the criteria has been created to suit the Indian users and it could be subject to change at any given time.

Koo uses a combination of internet research and public resources to evaluate Eminence Recognition. The platform ensures to review the criteria on a quarterly in March, June, September and December of every year. Users might apply for the Yellow Tick Eminence recognition from the app itself or by writing to the company and sending a mail to eminence.verification@kooapp.com. The evaluation response will arrive in 10 days. There could be some delay in response from Koo to meet the criteria.

If you are wondering about the eligibility criteria to get the Koo Eminence Tick, then you need to check the recognition conditions based on the factors below.

There should be news articles in online or print media with a significant focus on the candidate.

Publications or books from publishing houses that are not related to the candidate.

Interviews in channels or programs with a focus on the candidate.

Any accomplishment or award.

Also, keep in mind that the Koo app has the right to remove the recognition that was given to the users at any time without an official notice if the original criteria for the award has been modified.

