Koo App Details: Is Koo App Chinese? Who Owns Koo App? Features

Twitter has caught itself in the eye of a storm with Indian politics. The popular microblogging platform has been sweeping the Indian headlines for the past couple of days. At the same time, another app - Koo has once again surfaced online as India's answer to Twitter. We've answered some basic questions about the Koo app.

What Is Koo App?

Starting with the basics, the Koo app comes as an Indian alternative to Twitter. The app can be used to express the user's opinion and views. The app allows users to upload their opinions via text, audio, videos, and images. The Koo app supports several Indian languages like Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, Telugu, and Assamese, Hindi, Kannada, to name a few.

Who Owns Koo App?

Koo app came to light around the time when the Indian government was banning several apps with Chinese origin or links. Simply put, the Koo app is an Indian app, developed and controlled by Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. The Koo app won the AatmaNirbhar App Challenge announced by PM Modi last year.

Is Koo App Chinese?

No, the Koo app isn't Chinese! However, there are a couple of Chinese links to the Koo app. The app has a Chinese investor, which has attracted some attention. Moreover, the Koo has also been in limelight over privacy and data leak concerns, especially with the Chinese investor. However, Koo founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the Koo app would be getting rid of the Chinese investor soon. This would make the Koo app completely Made-In-India.

Why Is Koo App So Popular Now?

The Koo app gained momentum recently after several politicians, including PM Modi, began using the site and promoting it. Before this, the Twitter Toolkit incident with the farmer's protest attracted an international audience. While looking for alternatives, Koo emerged as one of the trending alternatives to Twitter.

The Koo app notes there are many celebrities, news channels, journalists, and others on the platform, updating users about some of the happenings around the world. And now, the number seems to be spiking by the day with more users switching to the Made-In-India app.

