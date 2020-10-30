LinkedIn ‘Career Explorer’ Tool To Help You Find Suitable Job News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LinkedIn has introduced a new tool called 'Career Explorer' for job seekers. This tool will help explore new career paths. Due to COVID 19 global unemployment crisis has increased marginally. Now, with this new tool, LinkedIn will show you how to find a new job and which one is right for you.

LinkedIn also claims, ''a new job path is not always clear, maybe there is a job that is great but it seems out of your reach and others don't know you have your own skills. We will now help you unlock potential career paths with the power of LinkedIn data in your hands''.

What Is 'Career Explorer' Tool?

If you have previously worked as an operation executive then you can also apply for an office administrative job. LinkedIn's workforce data will help you find a job in your suitable.

The social networking platform has also launched a new 'Hiring' frame which will help you to show all opening jobs based on your criteria. A recruiter can add the Hiring frame around their image and who are looking for a job they can see it directly on their feed and apply for that job.

According to LinkedIn, recruiters can also post a job for free of cost. In addition, the platform has added about 100 new 'Skills Assessments' to provide members with a new way to verify skills and demonstrate proficiency. The new tool is already rolling out in beta for global users.

Earlier this month, the platform launched stories feature and six localized stickers for Indian users including Auto Rickshaw, Jugaad, Chai-Time, Cricket, Yoga, and India. To know about how to upload a story on your LinkedIn account check our previous article.

