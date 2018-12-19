Logitech launches Capture to simplify video content creation

Logitech has announced the launch of a new application to simplify video content creation.

The newly launched Logitech Capture software works with the popular C920, C922 and BRIO 4K Pro webcams. Capture aims to help creators engage with their communities in new and deeper ways.

Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, India and Southwest Asia, Logitech, said, "At Logitech, we have been noticing the upgrading popularity of video content online. The final output we get to see on video platforms like Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram looks unprecedented however the creation of such content is often challenging and complicated. Logitech Capture simplifies the complications in these platforms."

"Combined with our webcams, Logitech Capture aims to simplify video recording, making it simple to create video content which delivers the feeling of professional videography," he added.

Combined with our webcams, Logitech Capture aims to simplify video recording so anyone can easily create videos that look like they were created by a pro. Creators can take advantage of transitions, filters, and other effects and share their videos on the most popular social sites like YouTube Facebook, Instagram and more."

Furthermore, with Logitech Capture, users can record from multiple sources, meaning you can record from two webcams simultaneously or combine screen recording with your webcam feed.

In addition to that users can also create a vertical video. Logitech Capture lets you record in 9:16 format for a portrait viewing experience optimized for mobile phones and social media posts. You can even stream directly from your webcam to YouTube without having to use a complex encoder. Plus, Logitech Capture offers studio style control. You can enable ChromaKey recording, apply transition effects when switching sources, and change the size and color of borders. You can also take still images and adjust mic input volume without leaving the app.

Lastly, Logitech Capture enables camera customization, so you can select your field of view, aspect ratio, and recording resolution. Advanced users can also adjust white balance, auto-focus, and frame-per-second settings. Logitech Capture saves all your settings in your user profile.