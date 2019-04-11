Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat introduces tools to help Indian voters News oi-Karan Sharma Snapchat introduces new tools to help Indian users to find their polling booth and more details about the Lok Sabha elections.

Video and Picture sharing App Snapchat has introduced a number of features for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019. The company has introduced new features like stickers, filters, lenses, and Bitmoji. Apart from that, the app will also remind the Indian users to check the dates for the election in their constituency. Moreover, it will also help users to find their polling location.

Basically, the users will receive a link which will direct users to the online portal of Electoral Commission of India, their voters can check the details about the polling location. According to the company, the user can also use new "lenses and filters to express themselves on issues around the election and share them with friends".

Snap map will allow users to check the details about the date of voting in your Constituency. Moreover, it will also include a "ready link" which will locate your polling booth in your area. Snapchat has also joined hands with Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC ) India to organise a "geo-filter competition". This will basically encourage the youth voters to take part in the elections and cast their valuable votes in the state elections.

Snap has also joined hands with HuffPost India, The Wire, and Brut India to offer content for the upcoming elections.

