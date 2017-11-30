Microsoft Edge for Android may soon be released for all users

Microsoft Edge for both Android and iOS receive software updates on a regular basis. Now, it seems like the browser will be finally released for all users.

We say this as the Android version of Microsoft Edge is not listed as a beta in Google Play Store anymore. While the application still has the Preview tag attached to it, this could mean the Microsoft is almost done working on the testing stage and could be rolling out the stable version of the Microsoft Edge in the Play Store shortly. That being said, the company is yet to officially anything on this matter.

In any case, it is pretty apparent, Microsoft has put into a lot of hard work for making the application more stable and feature-rich. Talking about the latest update, it brought a Dark Theme to the Microsoft Edge. Besides that, the browser now also has new password syncing features, which would prove useful for people using Edge on other platforms, for example, on a Windows 10 desktop.

So no matter which device or how many devices you use, with the help of cloud, you will easily authenticate in Microsoft Edge on your favorite websites.

The Microsoft Edge also offers a slew of other features such as Continue on PC. As suggested by the name, with this tool mobile users can continue a browsing session on a Windows 10 PC.

It allows for a certain website to be quickly submitted to the desktop so that users can start browsing from exactly the point they left off. One thing to keep in mind is that the system must run the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, or else it wouldn't work out.

Since the Edge has not been made available for download yet, you can try out the latest version by downloading the APK file of the browser. If you are not so sure, read the official Microsoft Edge preview site for instructions on how to give the browser a try.