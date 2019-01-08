Mobile Streams to provide HTML5 content for Reliance JioGames store

Reliance Jio has joined hands with the global mobile content retailer Mobile Streams, to provide HTML5 games content for their JioGames store.

Simon Buckingham, CEO of Mobile Streams said: "We are delighted to be partnering with the world's fastest growing telecom company, Reliance Jio. We are very impressed with the impact they have had on the Indian mobile economy and the range of products they have launched in the market."

Buckingham said "We are looking forward to working closely with Reliance Jio in 2019 and beyond. Mobile Streams is a company with a history of global expertise, in the mobile industry and has a compelling catalog of content that will resonate with their growing subscriber base. All games are monetized through advertising campaigns, since launch in June last year, over 200 million ads have been served across three titles, with a further three titles expected to be launched in January."

Mobile Streams has worked with a number of developers to provide a high-quality selection of HTML5 games for Reliance Jio's 4G feature phone, JioPhone1, and the recently launched smartphone games store. Titles available on the JioGames store will include Mobile Streams' top sellers such as ColorPin, Get10, and Neon Biker.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio said that it will provide information services about the upcoming Kumbh Mela such as Real-time Travel Information (special trains, buses etc.).

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 Mn pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days. During this Kumbh, JioPhone is introducing a digital solution that will enrich the spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims during the divine holy dip.

The Kumbh JioPhone, a unique and differentiated offering, is being introduced to honour this revered tradition of India. The Kumbh JioPhone along with the power of Jio 4G data will ensure that the Kumbh pilgrims can make the most of their pilgrimage.

Jio is working closely with the UP Police & KASH IT to ensure the above experience is delivered.