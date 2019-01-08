Reliance Jio introduces Kumbh JioPhone, offers unlimited internet, free voice calls

Reliance JioPhone today said that it will provide information services about the upcoming Kumbh Mela such as Real-time Travel Information (special trains, buses etc.)

Jio Spokesperson said, "JioPhone is at the center of innovation and the Kumbh JioPhone initiative continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for the JioPhone consumers. The JioPhone has become the largest selling phone in India simply because of the value it translates into and the features it offers."

The spokesperson added, "We are proud of the fact that everyone in India can now get access to a smartphone at as low as Rs 501 with features and functionalities that are Made in India, Made for India and Made by India."

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims taking a holy dip over 55 days.

According to RJio, during this Kumbh, JioPhone is introducing a digital solution that will enrich the spiritual experience of millions of pilgrims during the divine holy dip.

The Kumbh JioPhone along with the power of Jio 4G data will ensure that the Kumbh pilgrims can make the most of their pilgrimage.

Here is the list of the offers the company is providing

1. End to End Rich information services about Kumbh

a. Information on Kumbh

b. Real-time Travel Information (special trains, buses etc.)

c. Booking tickets & receiving updates

d. Yatri Ashray at stations

e. Emergency Helpline Numbers

f. Area routes and Maps

g. Pre-published bath and religious day schedules

h. Railway Camp Mela & much more...

2. Features & Functionalities to simplify life at Kumbh

a. Family Locator: Helping you to always stay close to your near and dear ones by finding their exact location

b. Khoya Paya (Lost & Found): Helping you to reunite with your family and friends, in case you are not able to trace them

3. Kumbh Devotional Content

a. Kumbh Darshan: Telecast of special Kumbh events and programs on JioTV along with previous archives of Kumbh

b. Kumbh Radio: 24 X 7 access to devotional songs and hymns that keep you connected with the almighty

News Alerts!

Important alerts and announcements in and around Kumbh at your fingertips.

Entertainment

Games: Many games to entertain you during your visit and afterward.

Daily Quiz: Engage and win lots of exciting prizes by simply participating in the daily Kumbh Quiz and answering questions of your interest.

1. Free voice calls: Free Local, STD, and Roaming calls to any network, from anywhere in India

2. Unlimited Internet: The best quality internet at the lowest price globally

3. World's Best Applications:

JioTV

JioCinema

JioSaavn music

JioGames

Facebook

Whatsapp

YouTube

Google Maps & many more

4. Google's Voice Assistant: Simply talk to your phone and ask it to do anything, without having to type

In addition to that Jio is working closely with the UP Police & KASH IT to ensure the above experience is delivered.