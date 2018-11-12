Reliance Jio GigaFiber all set to launch: Plans, price and offers

Reliance Jio announced its GigaFiber broadband service a couple of months back in India. The company is testing its FTTH services in India since last two years, and now Jio is all set to go up against other competitors like Airtel V-fiber and BSNL broadband. Jio is expected to increase the level of competition in the fibre-to-the-home industry too like the one it does with the telecom sector.

It has been noted that the consumption of online video content has increased drastically. Some reports suggest that mobile video content might grow at 83 per cent CAGR over the next 5 years. So this is the best time for Reliance to launch its Jio GigaFiber services in India with affordable prices. It would be interesting to see what BSNL and Airtel will do to compete against Jio in the broadband sector.

Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband

Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband services were announced during the annual meeting of Reliance group. However, the company didn't break their silence on its availability to the public. Meanwhile, the company joined hands with Hathway and Den Networks for last mile connectivity. The broadband services are expected to launch anytime soon in India because the company has already tested the services in metropolitan cities.

The company has not officially talked anything about the plans which it is going to bring with the launch. But Jio has announced the GigaFiber Preview Offer under which all the new subscriber will receive 100GB free data at 100mbps speed for three months. After the FUP get exhausted the user need to recharge an additional plan for that month.

For availing the Jio GigaFiber connection, customers need to pay a deposit of Rs 4,4500 for the GigaGiber router and the JioTV router but don't worry your money will be refunded, when you want to stop the subscription. While talking about the plans, as of now no one knows about the plans and price of GigaFiber broadband, but some reports suggest that the company will launch its plans starting at Rs 500. If this is going to be true then, other competitors really need to prepare themselves to protect their customer base.