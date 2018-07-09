Reliance Jio GigaFiber to cost Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 per month; November rollout likely

Reliance Jio GigaFiber cities list

At the AGM, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of RIL (Reliance Industries) announced that the GigaFiber service will be rolled out across 1100 cities and will target 50 million homes. However, it was not revealed when this rollout will happen. The report citing people familiar with the matter claims that the Jio broadband service will be rolled out starting early November. It also adds that 15 to 20 key cities with high data demand will get the service before the rest.

A senior industry executive is quoted stating, "Jio will choose the initial cities for launch based on early demand levels for its home broadband services after the registration process kicks off from August 15, especially since there will be costs involved in extending lastmile connectivity."

Disruptive Jio GigaFiber pricing

Besides the launch date, the report also reveals that the Jio GigaFiber could be priced disruptively. It suggests a cost of Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 per month. This plan is said to offer speeds of 100Mbps and 100GB of data. It also speculated to offer value-added services such as internet TV and video calling.

The report cites global brokerage Morgan Stanley stating that Jio would prioritize the home broadband service rollout to the localities with the maximum number of registrations. It is expected that the GigaFiber service will be launched at a massive discount than the existing broadband and set-top box prices as an aggressive strategy to acquire customers.

Free service expected initially

A few analysts suggest that Jio might offer the broadband service for free for 3 to 6 months. This isn't surprising as the company has been offering its 4G plans for free for a considerable time. This strategy will help Jio attract more broadband customers. Notably, the broadband users are prone to use the service for a longer time than the mobile users.