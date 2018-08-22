How to get 3 months free internet from Reliance Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer

Almost a week after opening the registrations for the much-awaited Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband service, the company has announced the preview plans. As speculated earlier, you can get 100GB internet per month for free for three months at a high speed of 100Mbps. The company is yet to announce the GigaFiber prepaid broadband plans that will come to effect once the preview offer ends. Even postpaid plans will be made available at a later time.

We have already come across reports suggesting that the Jio GigaFiber broadband service will be rolled out in November ahead of Diwali. It was also revealed that the region with the highest number of registrations will get the broadband service faster.

Given that the preview plan for the Jio GigaFiber broadband internet service has been announced officially, we have come up with the steps that you should follow to get three months of free internet.

Free installation with a catch

Notably, the installation cost of Jio GigaFiber broadband preview offer is completely free. However, there the consumers have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 4,500 for the broadband router. This is mandatory as the Jio router is an optical line terminal (OLT) device having a different configuration. And, your existing broadband router will not be compatible with the Jio GigaFiber broadband connection. This Jio router is called GigaHub Home Gateway.

So, to avail the Jio GigaFiber preview offer that provides 3 months of internet data for free (100GB of data per month), you will have to first register for the service via MyJio app or the official Jio website. Make sure you ask your family and friends in the same region to also do the registration in order to get the service faster at your locality. Get to know how to register for Jio GigaFiber broadband service from here.

High-speed internet

Jio assures that its broadband service will offer ultra-fast internet speed. The major distinguishing factor will be the implementation of the fiber cable Jio GigaFiber up to your home. Unlike the traditional cable internet service, the FTTH connection will offer increased speed. Besides the broadband service, Jio is also gearing up to roll out the TV service soon.