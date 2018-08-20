Reliance Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer to provide 100GB monthly data at 100Mbps speed

Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband internet service has been eagerly awaited by a lot of people. The registrations for the same debuted on August 15 as announced by the company. But the plans and tariff remain a mystery as the company did not reveal any details regarding the same.

Earlier, Reliance Jio announced that the broadband internet service will be initially rolled out in those cities that showed the maximum internet. Now, it looks like the company will provide a beneficial Preview offer to the customers in the regions that show the most interest.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, Reliance Jio will provide a free GigaFiber Preview offer giving free broadband internet to the users. This is something similar to the Preview Offer given to the early users of the Jio 4G service back in 2016. Back then, the users were given over six months of free 4G data and unlimited voice calling services under such offers.

Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer

Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer is likely to offer 100GB of broadband internet per month at 100Mbps of download and upload speeds. It is said that the early adopters of the broadband service from Reliance Jio will get to enjoy the Preview Offer for three months for free. On exhausting the 100GB of monthly data, users can get additional 40GB of data on adding a top-up pack.

Earlier reports have tipped that users can consume up to 1.1TB of data per month under the Jio GigaFiber Preview offer. There are speculations that 100GB data of this will be given up front and the rest of the data will be available in the form of top-ups.

How to register for Jio GigaFiber

The registration process for the Jio GigaFiber service is quite simple. You just have to open the Jio website or the MyJio app. Over there, you will see an option to register for Jio GigaFiber. You just have to click on the registration page and fill in your shipping address, phone number and name. That's it! You have completed the registration of the Jio GigaFiber broadband internet service. To get the service first in your region, you can ask your friends and family to also register for the service.

Notably, the Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer will be beneficial for both the consumers and the company. The Preview Offer that provides free services for consumers for three months will help the company withstand the already existing competition in the broadband market segment. Also, it will pose a stiff challenge to the incumbent operators.