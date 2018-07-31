Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband internet plans leak ahead of August 15 launch

Reliance Jio created a disruption in the telecom market segment in 2016 with the launch of its 4G services. After having gained a foothold in the 4G space, the company has stepped into the broadband FTTH internet market by launching the Jio GigaFiber service.

At the 41st AGM earlier in July, the Jio GigaFiber broadband internet service was announced. It is a fixed line broadband service offering up to 1Gbps speed. It was announced that the service will be rolled out in 1100 cities across the country and will be rolled out from August 15. However, the company has not revealed any information about the tariff plans of the service.

One of the reports hints that the Jio GigaFiber will be priced starting Rs. 500. It is also said that the company will offer free data for 3 to 6 months. But it remains to be seen if the company will come up with the same or not.

Now, a report by Trak has come up with the collective rumors of all the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband plans. Notably, these plans are not official and the company is yet to announce the tariff plans.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber plans

Take a look at the plans revealed by the report. These are the expected plans and their pricing.

Rs. 500 Jio GigaFiber plan

The Rs. 500 Jio GigaFiber plan will offer 300GB of data for a period of one month. It is said that the speed will be 50Mbps and it will slow down on crossing the limit.

Rs. 750 Jio GigaFiber plan

Jio GigaFiber broadband plan priced at Rs. 750 is expected to offer 450GB of data at 50Mbps for 30 days. The speed of the internet will drop on exhausting the allotted data.

Rs. 999 Jio GigaFiber plan

Under this plan, it is said that Reliance Jio will offer 600GB of data at a speed of 100Mbps speed. The validity of this plan is 30 days as the other broadband plans mentioned above.

Rs. 1,299 Jio GigaFiber plan

For Rs. 1,299, the Reliance Jio broadband service will offer 750GB of data for a period of 30 days. This plan will offer a speed of 100Mbps, which will drop after the limited amount of data is used up.

Rs. 1,500 Jio GigaFiber plan

This is said to be the most expensive broadband plan from the telco. This plan is likely to offer 900GB of data at 150Mbps speed. The validity of this one is also 30 days and it will face a reduction in the speed on going beyond the limit.

As mentioned above, we will get to know about the Jio GigaFiber plans on August 15. We can expect the registration to debut the same day either via the official Jio website or MyJio app.