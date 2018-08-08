Jio GigaFiber Internet Registration from 15th August: How to register on Jio.com and MyJio App

After capturing the cellular market, the company is now looking forward to taking on the broadband internet segment in India, where the company is expected to offer disruptive data plans with high-speed internet at an affordable price tag.

The registration for the Reliance Jio GigaFiber will start from the 15 of August 2018 in India, where the company is also expected to unveil the pricing and other information about the Reliance Jio GigaFiber on the same day.

And now, the company has updated Jio.com and MyJio App. The Reliance Jio GigaFiber will be available across 1100 cities in India. However, initially, the rollout will be limited to the selected number of cities (based on the number of registrations).

How to register for the Reliance GigaFiber?

Go to Jio.com or open MyJio application on your Android or iPhone

Look for the option GigaFiber registration and click on the same

Fill in the details like name, phone number, pin code and email address

Finally, click on Apple for GigaFiber on the bottom of the page

The company will send an email and a text message regarding the confirmation and a mail will be initiated regarding the date and time of the actual installation by a trained team

Jio will not charge a paisa for the registration and it is completely free of cost and a fixed amount has to be paid at the time of actual installation

The technical team will bring along a router at the time of installation, as normal routers will not work with the Jio GigaFiber

FYI, though the service will be offered free of cost for the first 3 months, a user has a pay a sum of Rs 4,500 as installation and equipment charge at the time of installation.

The company might return some amount when the service is being discontinued. However, as of now, there is no information on that part what so ever.

Conclusion

With the GigaFiber, the company will offer other features like JioTV and other Jio services for the seamless internet services. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact time required for the company to roll out the GigaFiber installation throughout the country.