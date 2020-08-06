ENGLISH

    More Chinese Apps, Including Mi Browser Pro Banned In India; Here’s The List

    The tally of Chinese apps getting banned in India is increasing, and this time it includes a few more popular apps like the Mi Browser Pro. The Indian Government's banning spree continues, and this time, it might hurt the popular mobile brand Xiaomi. The newly banned apps are removed from the Google Play Store.

    More Chinese Apps Banned

    The new list of banned Chinese apps includes AirBrush, Meipei, NetEase, BoXxCAM, Baidu Search, Heroes War, SlidePlus, and Search Lite. There were rumors about the popular game PUBG being banned. But it looks like the game continues to run, at least for some more time.

    How Will Ban Affect Xiaomi?

    The Mi Browser Pro is a popular browsing app and comes in-built on all Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi smartphones, which run the MIUI custom skin. Although Google Chrome is still popularly used in India, the Mi Browser Pro provided a couple of useful features. It came with an ad-blocker and a feature to download videos directly from social media platforms.

    Like the previous 59 apps that were banned, the Indian government authorities cited a threat to privacy behind the new ban. A few months back, the Xiaomi Mi Mint browser was suspected to track browsing data of a user, even when in incognito mode. Naturally, it raised a lot of privacy and security concerns.

    From the looks of it, the move comes as a direct blow to Xiaomi, one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. The Chinese company is in a launching spree with a diverse product portfolio entering the Indian market. The new move seems to have added fuel to the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiments.

    What Will Xiaomi Do Now?

    Reports suggest that Xiaomi is communicating with the Indian government and is aiming to work on clearing the concerns raised. Xiaomi insists that no user data is taken outside the borders, so there is nothing to worry about. The Chinese company notes that the ban of the app won't directly affect the sale of its smartphones, and users have plenty of other browsers to choose from.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11:57 [IST]
