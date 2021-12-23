Most Downloaded Android Apps In India In 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are in the era when there is an app for everything including managing our daily lives, earn money, and stay in touch with family and friends and much more. With the pandemic still prevailing, people started using a lot of apps to stay within their homes and shop for essentials and play with their friends.

Talking about apps, Indians seem to have love towards social platforms, short video platforms and games as these apps have gained traction in 2021. This has been made evident by the app intelligence firm SensorTower. Let's take a look at the most downloaded Android apps in 2021.

Most Downloaded Android Apps In 2021

From the analysis, it looks like Meta's (formerly Facebook) Instagram has shifted the focus to video from photos this year. Well, the app has topped the list of most downloaded apps in India this year with 205.4 million downloads on the Android platform. The next on the list is Facebook with a total number of downloads of 163.6 million.

Following these social networking platforms, we have the social e-commerce platform Meesho, which has occupied the third spot with 162.7 million downloads and a growth of 464% in the Android ecosystem. It won't be an exaggeration to say that Meesho has opened up a fierce e-commerce battle wherein Snapdral and Shopclues have lost their space while Flipkart and Amazon still continue to dominate the e-commerce market in India right now and future changes can be expected.

Fourth on the list of most downloaded Android apps of this year is Snapchat, which surpassed the 100 million user milestone recently. The app witnessed a growth of 64 percent and has marked 155.8 million downloads this year. Following these apps, we have three short-video platforms in the next three rankings.

Well, the fifth most downloaded app in India by Android users is MX TakaTak with a 64.5 percent growth and 133.7 million downloads this year. We have Josh, the short video platform by VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt in the sixth position with total downloads of 125.2 million and a growth of nearly 60 percent. In the seventh position is ShareChat's Moj, which is quite popular in the country. It has witnessed a growth of 28.5 percent and total downloads of 121.9 million in 2021.

In the eighth position of the most downloaded Android apps list of this year, we have Ludo King, which has been a mega-hit of late. The revival of the classic Ludo board game has witnessed 121.1 million downloads this year on Android but it failed to attract a positive growth rate. In the ninth position, we have the e-commerce giant Flipkart, which is owned by Walmart. Notably, Flipkart has been installed nearly 115.2 million times on Android devices.

Lastly, we have PLAYit in the tenth position. Notably, PLAYit is a video player that supports multiple formats including the 4K, 1080p, FLV, MKV, M4V, and MPG. For the mp3 and mp4 files. This app has witnessed a growth rate of 123.6 percent and it has been downloaded 105.1 million times.

Best Mobiles in India