    Mumbai-based firm accidentally leaks private data of 49 million Instagram users

    Mumbai based company accidentally leaks 49 million Instagram users private data, including celebrities, influencers and others.

    By
    |

    In the latest report, it has been reported that a Mumbai based influencer marketing company known Chtrbox as has leaked private data of 49 million Instagram users. This users mostly includes brands, celebrities and influencers. The leak contains information like user bio, profile picture, location, number of followers. It also contains the private data of the users like mobile numbers, email ids, amounts transacted.

    Mumbai based company accidentally leaks 49M Instagram users data

     

    The leak was first reported by Tech Crunch, as per the report the leak includes information about the popular Indian celebs and bloggers. However, the agency has pulled down the database since researchers identify the leaks.

    "We're looking into the issue to understand if the data described - including email and phone numbers - was from Instagram or from other sources. We're also inquiring with Chtrbox to understand where this data came from and how it became publicly available," Tech Crunch quoted Instagram spokesperson as saying.

    Basically, this company helps influencers to get campaigns and sponsorship from the brands and agencies for promotion and it also works with social media platforms like TikTok.

    This is not the first time Instagram is been breached, back in 2017 a software bug was found which was allowing hackers to gain access to the private data like email id and phone number of Instagram users. It was a security bug in the developer API. The report claims that the hackers sold the data for bitcoin.

    Let's see what Instagram is going to do with this security breach and what measures they will take to make it more secure for users.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 11:05 [IST]
