Reason why you shoud update your instagram asap News oi-Karan Sharma Instagram new update brings a redesigned Explore tab. All you need to know about it.

Facebook-owned Instagram is known for experimenting with its stories and bringing new updates to the picture sharing app. Now the company has come up with a new update which adds Stories to the Explore tab. According to Instagram People turn to Explore when they want to branch out from the accounts they already follow on Instagram.

"Today we're announcing new designs in Explore, bringing you more ways to discover photos, videos, products and Stories relevant to your interests," reads the official blog post.

So after this update users will see a new design of the navigation bar in which features shortcuts to IGTV and Shopping followed by topic channels tailored to your interests, such as Food, Art and Travel. "IGTV" and "Shop" shortcuts are pinned to the front of the bar, making it easier to find products and videos from brands and creators you love.

"In addition to adding these shortcuts, the new designs bring much more immersive IGTV and Shopping experiences to Explore. By tapping on "IGTV," you'll see the recently updated home for IGTV, where you can browse a personalized feed of recommended videos from creators you follow or may want to follow.

By tapping on "Shop," you'll now have access to category filters in the navigation bar. These filters let you browse specific types of products on Instagram, including Beauty, Clothing, Home Decor and more. This feature will start rolling out in the US today," reads the official website.

Apart from all this, the company has also added Stories to the redesigned Explore grid. This addition will provide you with personalized Stories recommendations. According to the company more than 500 million people use Instagram Stories every day.