My Airtel app lets you book Ola cabs; offers 25% cashback

Here’s how you can book Ola cabs right from your My Airtel app.

    Lately, Airtel has been adding many new useful features to its My Airtel mobile app. The most recent feature that has been added to the Android version of the app is the ability to book Ola cabs. Well, you can easily book cabs via Ola on linking the Ola account with the My Airtel app. This is possible through the Ola Cabs tab in the Quick Actions menu on the app's home screen.

    My Airtel app lets you book Ola cabs; offers 25% cashback

     

    On opening the My Airtel app, you can check for the Ola Cabs tab. Here, you need to tap the icon, which will ask you to link your Ola account. This can be done in a few taps. Notably, only the latest version of the My Airtel app's Android version has this feature. And, it is yet to be rolled out to the iOS version of the app.

    25% cashback on Ola cab booking

    When you complete the Ola account linking with the app, you can choose from options such as Ola, Mini, Prime, Auto, Bike and Prime SUV. However, the catch is that there no option to pay the cash later. Basically, you have to prepay for the booking that you make. In that case, you can get 25% cashback on the same and this will be credited to your Airtel Payments Bank account.

    Other new features of My Airtel app

    Recently, the My Airtel app received the ability to show your prepaid account validity. You have to download the app on your Android phone or iPhone. And, it will display your account details such as mobile number, account validity and the pending validity if you are subscribers to an unlimited combo plan.

    If the unlimited tariff plan that you have subscribed to is expired, then it will be displayed as Incoming Active for a period of 15 days at the most. Once this facility also expires, it will show a Recharge Now button as well.

     

    In addition to this, the app also received the Wynk Music and Airtel TV integration. These will ensure to provide enough content services for the subscribers.

    Read More About: airtel apps news how to android
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
