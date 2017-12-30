MyJio app for iOS gets JioMoney and Paytm wallet linking

A few days back, the MyJio app for Android was updated with many new features. Now, its iOS counterpart has also received the update. The latest version of the MyJio app on iOS devices will let users make payments right from their Paytm or JioMoney wallet accounts. Besides this, there is a slew of performance improvements and bug fixes as well.

The MyJio app with the version number 4.0.04 lets Reliance Jio users avail the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer at Rs. 399. Also, there is a promotional offer giving 70GB of data and unlimited voice calls for 70 days.

The updated MyJio app has wallet linking as mentioned above and supports Paytm and JioMoney to be linked to it so that users can recharge their prepaid accounts or pay their postpaid bills directly from their wallet accounts. Users can also set up JioAutoPay to establish auto payments for the prepaid and postpaid accounts.

Jio has also added the option to provide easy management of the JioFiber and JioFi devices. Users need to just connect their iOS devices to their JioFiber or JioFi network in order to manage the devices from the latest version of the MyJio app.

Talking about the update that the MyJio app's Android version had received, the app got the HelloJio voice assistant integration. This is Jio's proprietary voice assistant that is touted to perform tasks such as music playback, bill payments, mobile recharges, and launching other Jio apps. Also, the app is claimed to lets users ask questions such as "What is Dhan Dhana Dhan offer?" and get answers related to the existing and new tariff plans offered by Jio.

Notably, the HelloJio voice assistant that was spotted on the Android version of the app is yet to be brought to the iOS version of the MyJio app as it is not seen with the recent update that has taken it to the version number 4.0.04.