Netflix Lets Parents Know What Their Kids Are Watching

Netflix is bringing several new features to enhance the user experience of its video streaming platform. Reportedly, the platform is testing a new feature called Kids Activity Report, which helps parents understand what their kids are streaming on the platform. Also, another Family Profile setting feature is also said to be under testing.

Kids Activity Report Feature

A report by The Verge notes that Netflix has started rolling out this new Kids Activity Report feature to parents over the weekend via email as a part of the global test. However, the report notes that this feature is available only in select markets and we are yet to know if it will be rolled out globally.

Going by recent reports, Netflix has rolled out the option as an opt-in feature and provides insight on kids' viewing data. Besides providing details on kids' favorite characters and recommends new shows. It also offers joke of the day, quiz games for kids to play based on their favorite characters and coloring pages of Netflix characters they like to print out.

With this feature, it is believed that Netflix intends to help parents better connect with their kids and have a good understanding of what their children watch on the streaming platform. If parents opt for regular reports, then they will get the same anytime they want.

Family Profile Setting

In addition to this, there is a Family Profile Setting that has been rolled out globally as a part of a test. This feature helps pool family-friendly shows and films together under one profile. Netflix uses an algorithm to learn what people watch and offer results based on the same.

Currently, Netflix Family Profile limits movies up to PG-13 and TV shows up to TV-14 rating. It shows not allow shows and movies that are more mature. In the future, it might add titles beyond this rating.

