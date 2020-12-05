Just In
- 50 min ago China Just Created An Artificial Sun To Produce Clean Energy -- HL-2M Tokamak
-
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Answers For December 5 And Your Chance To Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
- 3 hrs ago LG K42, LG K52 India Launch Could Be Imminent; Get BIS Approval
- 8 hrs ago Top 5 Best-Selling Earbuds Models In India TWS Market, Q3 2020
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Lamborghini Diablo Celebrates 30th Year Anniversary: Became Bed-Room Wall Poster Since 1990
- Finance Year 2020 So Far Gold: How Has Different Market Forces And Other Factors Impacted Gold In India And Worldwide?
- News Haryana minister who took trial dose of COVID-19 vaccine tests positive
- Movies Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To Jayalalithaa On Her Death Anniversary With New Stills From Her Film
- Sports India vs Australia 2020 2nd T20: Date, India Time, Probable 11, TV Channel List, Live Streaming Details
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Makes Powerful Statement With A Front Twist Bun At The Fashion Awards
- Education RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Schedule 2020 Released For CBT
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In December
How To Connect Netflix To TV And Access Free Netflix For The Weekend?
Netflix for free is one of the most happening events of this weekend. For those unaware, Netflix is offering its services free for 48 hours straight, which is December 5 and 6. This means you can binge-watch all your favorite shows for free this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about free Netflix, and also how to connect Netflix to the TV for a better experience.
Netflix For Free: How To Access
Do note, the offer is only for non-subscribers and you will require the Netflix app to get it. Alternatively, one can access free Netflix via the Netflix.com/Streamfest website. Here's how to get Netflix for free:
Step 1: Open the app or the web page. Once the app is downloaded or the web page load, click on the Streamfest banner.
Step 2: The page will prompt for your sign-up details. Register your name, phone number, email id, and so on. You will then need to create a password to create the account.
Step 3: Once the account is created, you can access free Netflix for two days, which are December 5 and 6.
How to #NetflixStreamFest in 4 simple steps:— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 4, 2020
✅ Open Netflix on your phone/ desktop
✅ Click on the StreamFest banner
✅ Enter your email ID/ phone number
✅ Don't watch The Haunting of Hill House if you want to sleep tonight
How To Connect Netflix To TV
Watching Netflix is surely fun. What makes it even better is viewing it on a large screen like your TV. If you're wondering how to access or connect Netflix to your TV, here's how to do it:
Step 1: Search for the Netflix app on your smart TV. You can generally find it under Apps. Most modern smart TVs come with Netflix in-built and can be easily accessible.
Step 2: Once you get the Netflix app, you will need to sign in to the app and confirm with the password.
Step 3: This will open to your Netflix account, giving you access to hundreds of TV shows, movies, and so on.
Alternatively, if you're unable to find the Netflix app, or if you're facing network issues on your TV - there's another way to connect the streaming platform. You can also screen-mirror from your smartphone or laptop to your smart TV. This will project the video on the large TV screen.
-
24,998
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
44,986
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
20,000
-
14,575
-
17,940
-
13,200
-
27,470
-
11,499
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
2,23,535
-
6,960