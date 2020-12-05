How To Connect Netflix To TV And Access Free Netflix For The Weekend? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix for free is one of the most happening events of this weekend. For those unaware, Netflix is offering its services free for 48 hours straight, which is December 5 and 6. This means you can binge-watch all your favorite shows for free this weekend. Here's everything you need to know about free Netflix, and also how to connect Netflix to the TV for a better experience.

Netflix For Free: How To Access

Do note, the offer is only for non-subscribers and you will require the Netflix app to get it. Alternatively, one can access free Netflix via the Netflix.com/Streamfest website. Here's how to get Netflix for free:

Step 1: Open the app or the web page. Once the app is downloaded or the web page load, click on the Streamfest banner.

Step 2: The page will prompt for your sign-up details. Register your name, phone number, email id, and so on. You will then need to create a password to create the account.

Step 3: Once the account is created, you can access free Netflix for two days, which are December 5 and 6.

How to #NetflixStreamFest in 4 simple steps:



✅ Open Netflix on your phone/ desktop



✅ Click on the StreamFest banner



✅ Enter your email ID/ phone number



✅ Don't watch The Haunting of Hill House if you want to sleep tonight — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 4, 2020

How To Connect Netflix To TV

Watching Netflix is surely fun. What makes it even better is viewing it on a large screen like your TV. If you're wondering how to access or connect Netflix to your TV, here's how to do it:

Step 1: Search for the Netflix app on your smart TV. You can generally find it under Apps. Most modern smart TVs come with Netflix in-built and can be easily accessible.

Step 2: Once you get the Netflix app, you will need to sign in to the app and confirm with the password.

Step 3: This will open to your Netflix account, giving you access to hundreds of TV shows, movies, and so on.

Alternatively, if you're unable to find the Netflix app, or if you're facing network issues on your TV - there's another way to connect the streaming platform. You can also screen-mirror from your smartphone or laptop to your smart TV. This will project the video on the large TV screen.

