How To Watch Free Netflix Shows On December 5 And 6th How To oi-Priyanka Dua

Netflix is all set to offer free services on December 5 and 6th 2020. The company has announced these free services under an initiative called Stream Fest. The Stream Fest is specially designed for non-subscribers, which means users the company wants to increase its user base.

Netflix also says that its fans want to explore the platform and that's why it has launched this initiative. The Stream Fest allows you to access all films, originals, documentaries, and more. For the unaware, the company is offering four plans in the country. These plans are priced at Rs. 199, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 649. So, in that case, if you are looking for ways to get free Netflix service, then you have to follow some steps.

You need to check the company's website first Netflix.com/StreamFest and download the application from the Google Play Store and App Store. Then, you have to fill in the details like email, name, password, and phone number. After that, you can stream the content from the application and you can access the whole content.

It is worth mentioning that Stream Fest will also give you access to all features like Smart Downloads on mobile, Netflix in Hindi, My List, subtitles or dubs, Profiles, Parental Controls, and more. Once it is done, you can access content on the PC, iOS, Gaming console, smart TV, Android platforms. However, there is a catch. The streaming is available in SD only.

Notably, Netflix has been testing Stream Fest for a very long. "An idea we're excited about - and we'll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have," Netflix COO Greg Peters said.

