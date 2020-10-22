Free Netflix Starts From December 4: What’s The Catch? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming sites but expensive at the same time. It looks like things might be changing as free Netflix is likely on cards. The popular video streaming platform is bringing out a promotional offer 'StreamFest' starting December 4, where users get a free subscription for a weekend.

Free Netflix Under StreamFest

Going into the details, Netflix is offering free subscription for one weekend with no registration or payment. Interested users get 48 hours of free Netflix streaming - without registering or giving their payment details. Of course, this is an experiment that the company is trying out to lure customers to sign up.

To note, the Netflix StreamFest is different from the one-month free trial. Customers need to register and provide the payment details before trying out the one-month free trial offer. Plus, once the free period is over, Netflix begins charging customers. However, the StreamFest is quite different as it doesn't require any registration or payment details - and is valid for 48 hours only.

Presently, customers need to buy a new subscription to stream content on Netflix. Once the paid period is done, Netflix provides a month of the free viewing experience, after which, customers can once again subscribe to the platform.

Free Netflix: Is There A Catch?

In a gist - no, there's no catch here. You can actually enjoy a weekend of free Netflix streaming on your smart TV or your smartphone. The Netflix StreamFest is one of the experiments the company is venturing into India, which has been successful in previous accounts. For instance, the Rs. 199-per-month mobile plan is available only in India and is quite a hit.

