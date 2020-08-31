Netflix Offering Free Access To Original Content: Here's How To Get It? News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching its user interface in Hindi, Netflix is offering free services to non-subscribers of its original shows and movies. This means that non-subscribers can watch selected original content without creating an account on the OTT platform. At present, this feature is only available for Android and desktop users.

The services are not available for iOS users, but it is expected that soon Netflix might bring the feature. The development comes after the company introduced a Shuffle Play option. "You can watch select Netflix Original movies and TV episodes online for free, and without creating a Netflix account, by using a computer or Android device," Netflix said.

Only First Show Is Free On Netflix

However, the first show is available for free and if anyone wants to continue the services, then the person has to subscribe to the platform. This marketing strategy seems a good option to get new subscribers on board. In fact, the company introduced a similar feature while introducing the Bard of Blood. But to stream more content you have to choose from the four plans.

Netflix Plans In India: Details

Netflix four-packs are available at Rs. 199, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799. The plans are known as Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium. These plans are available on one, two, and four screens in SD, HD, and Ultra HD quality. Apart from that, the company is planning to introduce Rs. 349 plan in the country, where you will get content in HD.

Besides, it will allow users to stream content on three devices. Similarly, Netflix introduced a promotional offer, where it used to offer its services at Rs. 5 for the first month only. The company is facing competition from other apps like Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar that's why it has become active in terms of bringing new marketing strategies to lure customers.

