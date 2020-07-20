Netflix Might Launch Mobile+ Plan At Rs.349 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

After offering 83 years subscription offer, Netflix is now testing new plans in India. This is the second time that the company is planning to bring a pocket-friendly pack in the country. It is also expected that this pack will be an upgraded version of other plans.

The Mobile+ plan is likely to be priced at Rs. 349, where Netflix will offer content in High-Definition, along with several benefits. It also allows you to watch content on three devices, such as phone, computer, and tablet. However, you cannot stream content on television.

Besides, it allows you to watch or view content only one device at one time. This means this plan is like Rs. 199 pack, where the company is offering Standard Definition quality. This also means the upcoming plan can be an upgraded version of Rs. 199 pack, reports AndroidPure.

Netflix Plans In India: Details

Currently, the company is offering four plans, along with free services for one month, and once it ends, it will deduct the money from your account.

Netflix Rs. 199 Mobile-Only Plan

Last year, the company launched this plan, where it is offering content on mobile. Users are not allowed to stream content on bigger screens such as television and laptop. The plan will cost you Rs. 2,388 annually.

Netflix Rs. 499 Basic Plan

The second plan in the list is priced at Rs. 499, where it is providing content on one screen. In fact, you can watch content on televisions, laptops, and mobile. In addition, this plan is offering HD streaming services, and if you choose this plan on an annual basis, then you have to pay Rs. 5,988.

Netflix Rs. 649 Standard Plan

Under this plan, Netflix is providing two screens at a time. This means two users can access or watch content at the same time in HD, and if you are planning to buy this plan for one year, then you have shell out Rs. 7,788.

Netflix Rs. 799 Premium Plan

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 799, where users can access four-screen at one time in HD and Ultra HD quality. This plan is available on TV, laptop, mobile, and computers. This plan will be available at Rs. 9,588 on an annual basis.

Why Netflix Is Launching Plans At Affordable Prices In India?

The company is also planning to bring regional content on its platform. So, we believe that before bringing regional or local content on its platform, it is trying to lure small-town customers towards its platform as the OTT market or industry is growing really fast in India.

