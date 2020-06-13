Netflix To Join Reliance Viacom18 To Attract More Subscribers In India: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to increase its subscribers in the country, Netflix is reportedly in talks with Viacom18, which is the media unit of Reliance Industries. The partnership will allow Netflix to stream more Indian content on its platform.

The development comes at that time when Reliance Jio has announced its partnership with Amazon to offer free services to JioFiber users for one year. Besides, the operator has joined hands with Hotstar+ Disney to offer content to its prepaid users. So far, there is no official update or statement from Reliance Industries and Netflix.

In fact, Netflix has denied that any talks are going on with Reliance, reports Reuters. However, the report pointed out that talks are on the very initial stage that there are chances that Viacom 18 might produce 10 shows for Netflix.

"This is a bigger version of the 2019 deal in essence," sources close to the development was quoted by Reuters. Adding to that, "The scale of Netflix's ambition and aspiration in India is quite high."

The deal is expected to help both companies to increase revenue and attracting more subscribers in India. In addition, local languages are doing really well for Netflix, that's why it is planning to invest $400 million in only content.

Coming to the Netflix plans, at present, it is offering four plans in the country. The plans are priced at Rs. 199, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799. The mobile-only plan is available on one screen at one time; similarly Rs. 499 operates via a single screen. On the other hand, Rs. 649 and Rs. 799 plans allow you to stream on two and four screens.

Reliance Introduces Benefits For JioFiber Users

Meanwhile, JioFiber has officially announced its partnership with Amazon Prime, where it is offering free access to content. The benefit is available on Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium JioFiber plans. The Gold plan is priced at Rs. 1,299, while the Diamond plan is available at Rs. 2,499. The Platinum plan will cost you Rs. 3,999. Lastly, the Titanium plan will be available at Rs. 8,499.

