How To Get Free One Year Amazon Prime Subscription From Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio has joined hands with Amazon Prime for its JioFiber services in the country. The telecom operator is providing this service without any extra cost. The newly launched offer is available for all Gold and above plans users.
Under this partnership, JioFiber users will get access to the whole content from Amazon, such as Movies, original shows, Prime Music service, Prime Gaming, Prime Ad-free Music, and Prime Reading. Besides, users will get early access to all deals and the fastest delivery via Amazon Prime membership. In fact, the company has shared the procedure to avail this offer.
Here Is How To Get Amazon Prime Services
Step 1: First, you need to open the MyJio application or you can go and check on the website.
Step 2: Then, you have to log in to your broadband account, i.e JioFiber.
Step 3: After that, you'll see the Amazon banner on the main page.
Step 4: Then, you have to click that banner.
Step 5: Once it is done, then you have to log-into your Amazon Account.
Step 6: Then, it will tell you that Amazon Prime membership has started.
Step 7: It is done, and now you can watch content from Amazon Prime.
JioFiber Gold, Platinum, Diamond, And Titanium Plans: Details
The first plan on the list is priced at Rs. 1,299, where it is offering 1,450GB data at 250 Mbps speed. It includes gaming, TV video calling, and unlimited calls to all networks. It also ships device security up to five devices worth Rs 999. This plan is named a Gold plan. The Diamond pack is priced at Rs. 2,499, which ships 4,250GB data per month at 500 Mbps speed. It also ships free voice calls to all networks, device security up to five devices, TV video calling, and gaming.
The Platinum plan is available at Rs. 3,999, where you get 7,500GB data at 1 Gbps speed. This plan is also providing free voice calls, gaming, TV video calling along with device security up to five devices worth Rs. 999. Lastly, there's a plan of 15,000GB data at 1 Gbps speed. The Titanium plan is offering unlimited calling along with content from Jio application, such as JioNews, Jio TV, and many more.
