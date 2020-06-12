ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Get Free One Year Amazon Prime Subscription From Reliance Jio

    By
    |

    Reliance Jio has joined hands with Amazon Prime for its JioFiber services in the country. The telecom operator is providing this service without any extra cost. The newly launched offer is available for all Gold and above plans users.

    How To Get Free One Year Amazon Prime Subscription From Reliance Jio

     

    Under this partnership, JioFiber users will get access to the whole content from Amazon, such as Movies, original shows, Prime Music service, Prime Gaming, Prime Ad-free Music, and Prime Reading. Besides, users will get early access to all deals and the fastest delivery via Amazon Prime membership. In fact, the company has shared the procedure to avail this offer.

    Here Is How To Get Amazon Prime Services

    Step 1: First, you need to open the MyJio application or you can go and check on the website.

    Step 2: Then, you have to log in to your broadband account, i.e JioFiber.

    Step 3: After that, you'll see the Amazon banner on the main page.

    Step 4: Then, you have to click that banner.

    Step 5: Once it is done, then you have to log-into your Amazon Account.

    Step 6: Then, it will tell you that Amazon Prime membership has started.

    Step 7: It is done, and now you can watch content from Amazon Prime.

    JioFiber Gold, Platinum, Diamond, And Titanium Plans: Details

    The first plan on the list is priced at Rs. 1,299, where it is offering 1,450GB data at 250 Mbps speed. It includes gaming, TV video calling, and unlimited calls to all networks. It also ships device security up to five devices worth Rs 999. This plan is named a Gold plan. The Diamond pack is priced at Rs. 2,499, which ships 4,250GB data per month at 500 Mbps speed. It also ships free voice calls to all networks, device security up to five devices, TV video calling, and gaming.

     

    The Platinum plan is available at Rs. 3,999, where you get 7,500GB data at 1 Gbps speed. This plan is also providing free voice calls, gaming, TV video calling along with device security up to five devices worth Rs. 999. Lastly, there's a plan of 15,000GB data at 1 Gbps speed. The Titanium plan is offering unlimited calling along with content from Jio application, such as JioNews, Jio TV, and many more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 22:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X