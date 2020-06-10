ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JioFiber Offering Free Amazon Prime Subscription For One Year

    By
    |

    After launching Disney+ Hotstar services, Reliance Jio is reportedly offering free Amazon Prime services to its broadband users. However, there is no confirmation or announcement from the Reliance Jio side on the offer and the plan, where you get this benefit.

    JioFiber Offering Free Amazon Prime Subscription For One Year

     

    Several reports claim that JioFiber users are also receiving a message from the company that they are eligible to get Amazon Free services for one year. On the other hand, a report from FoneArena claims that this facility is only available on long terms plans, while other reports said that this service is also available on Silver plans. But, it seems that this offer will take on Airtel Xstream plans.

    This development comes five days after Jio announced plans for offering content from Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, JioFiber is providing services from SunNXT, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot, JioCinema, ALTBalaji, and many more. For the unaware, the company is currently offering plans in several categories, such as monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, annual, and combo plans.

    List Of All JioFiber Plans: Details

    Let's start with the Bronze plan, where you will get 250GB data at 100 Mbps speed along with device security up to five devices, JioSaavn, JioCinema, and gaming at Rs. 699. Then, there is a Silver plan, which offers 400GB data at 100 Mbps speed.

    It includes TV video calling and device security up to five devices, while the Gold plan is offering 750GB data at Rs. 1,299. It ships device security along with TV video calling and gaming with 250 Mbps speed.

    The Rs. 2,499 ships 1,450GB data at 500 Mbps speed along with gaming, video calling, and device security up to five devices, while Rs. 3,999 ships 2,500GB data at 1 Gbps speed. The plan also ships security devices worth Rs. 999, gaming facility, OTT application, and unlimited calling.

     

    Lastly, there's a plan of Rs. 8,499, where you get 5,000GB data along with gaming facility and content from the OTT platform. It includes security for five devices and unlimited calling. Notably, Reliance Jio has introduced additional data during the lockdown. In fact, if you choose these plans annually, then you will get double data benefits.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: reliance jio
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X