Amazon Offers Up To 12 Month No Cost EMI on Xiaomi Smartphones
Online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart are one of the go-to sites for all shopping needs. When it comes to gadgets like smartphones, Amazon offers up to 12-month no interest EMI offers on smartphones. Some of these include the Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Remi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi K20, Mi A3, Poco F1, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
Mi 10
Amazon offers up to 12-month no interest EMI offers on Xiaomi Mi 10. The Mi 10 features 108MP primary camera and is now available starting from Rs. 4,167 per month with the 12-month no interest EMI offer.
Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64MP primary shooter, is one of the best smartphones to buy. The new Amazon offer allows users to buy the Redmi Note 8 Pro starting from Rs. 1,334 per month with up to 12-month no interest EMI offer.
Redmi K20 Pro
Amazon is now offering the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs. 26,999 instead of its original Rs. 28,666 price. Users can also avail up to Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.
Redmi Note 8
The Redmi Note 8 with its 48MP AI quad camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor has a couple of interesting offers on Amazon. It can now be bought with Rs. 1,000 off for Rs. 14,999.
Redmi K20
Amazon is now offering the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs. 21,999. Users can also avail up to Rs. 2,000 off on exchange.
Xiaomi Mi A3
The Xiaomi Mi A3 offers a triple-camera module with 48MP + 8MP + 2MP shooters and a 4,030 mAh battery. The Mi A3 can be bought on Amazon with Rs. 2,000 off for Rs. 12,999.
Poco F1
Amazon is also offering a discount on the Poco F1 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It can now be purchased for Rs. 18,999 against its original price of Rs. 30,999.
Redmi Note 9 Pro
The Redmi Note 9 Pro with its 5,020 battery is at a discount on Amazon. The smartphone is available for shipping starting from Rs. 13,999.
