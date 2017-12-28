Netflix likely communicates with users through WhatsApp in India

Netflix has teamed up with the Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp in India. This partnership is meant to let the video streaming service communicate with the users in the country.

As of now, it looks like Netflix will use WhatsApp to send messages related to user accounts and suggestions. Users with Netflix and WhatsApp will receive a notification so that they can opt for this service. Once they opt-in, they will receive a message from Netflix on WhatsApp prompting the users to add it to their contacts.

As of now, it is just one way as only Netflix can send messages to the users. Any attempt to send a reply to these messages will be greeted with a standard message informing the users that they cannot chat with them, claims a report by KillerFeatures.

It is not surprising to see Netflix choose WhatsApp over SMS as there is a massive user base for the service in India making it the second largest market in the world next to Brazil. Earlier this year, WhatsApp user base in India crossed the 200 million mark. With this move, Netflix will inform the users every now and then about the new content so that they are engaged.

A few months back, WhatsApp and BookMyShow, the online entertainment ticketing platform joined hands so that the latter can send the confirmation of booked tickets to the users via the former. WhatsApp for Business that was launched recently is meant to help the businesses communicate with the users through the messaging platform.

Unsurprisingly, we can come across a lot of services join hands with WhatsApp following BookMyShow and Netflix. It looks like Facebook that owns WhatsApp has big plans to develop the business database so that it will be helpful for users to stay engaged with the other services. In the meantime, let's wait for an official confirmation from both the firms regarding the same.