New Android 8.1 Oreo feature will reduce size of inactive apps and save storage space

Are you an Android device user who is tired of clearing the storage space on your smartphone in order to install app updates, new apps and receive OTA updates? Well, Google seems to be focused on resolving all these issues and relieve users of the storage space related concerns.

Google recently released the beta version of Files Go smart storage management application. This app has the file sharing ability and also a feature that will let remind you about the apps those were not used for 30 days so that you can uninstall the same. Besides this, Google seems to have included a feature in the Android 8.1 Oreo update that will address this pain point that exists now.

As per XDA Developers, the Android 8.1 Oreo update has a new feature that will automatically flag apps as inactive and will deprioritize the cache files for the specific app. Android will consider an app as inactive if the same has not been recently used in the foreground and the app package is not used by any other app package in the background. Those apps are marked as inactive and will not have any cache files being generated for them. Eventually, the absence of cache files will reduce the storage space used by these apps.

We can make out that Google is trying to reduce the storage space concerns of the Android users by reducing the size of the inactive apps and save space. However, this intention of Google will take time to come into reality. The benefits of the app might not be experienced until one or two years from now.

We say so as many Android OEMs are still testing the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Apparently, it will take time for the manufacturers to test and roll out the Android 8.1 Oreo update to their smartphones. Apart from that, the OEMs will need to enable this feature of Android Oreo in order to let the users take advance of the same. Though Google has introduced this storage space saving feature as a part of Android 8.1 Oreo, it depends on the manufacturers who will have to enable the same manually.