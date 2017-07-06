New Snapchat update will let you add links to your snaps

Snapchat has released a new update to both its Android and iOS platforms. The update has added a couple of new features that make the app more fun. Notably, this is the second update for Snapchat released within a week.

Talking about the latest update, it has brought in a new feature called Voice Filters. As suggested by the name, it will allow users to add filters to their voice. In other words, they will be able to remix their voices.

Apart from that, there is another feature called Backdrops, which can be added to the Snaps. You can see the icon for this new features inside the Scissors tool. This feature will enable you to add a different background to your picture and draw over it at the same time.

Lastly, Snapchat has will now let users add links to their snaps. All they have to do is, tap the Paperclip icon for attaching a website to any of their Snaps, and people can swipe up to view it.

All the new features are available on both the Android and iOS apps but users need to have the latest version of Snapchat.

As mentioned earlier, Snapchat also introduced Geofilter designs to its users in the previous week. Thanks to this feature, Snapchat users can now create filters right in the Snapchat app and customize them with many of the same Creative Tools available to decorate Snaps.

To avail this feature, you can tap "On-Demand Geofilters" in Settings to check out the mobile creative studio. From there, you can pick a theme for your filter and add personal flair with text, Bitmojis, and Stickers.