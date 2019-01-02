KaiOS confirms wider rollout of WhatsApp support for Nokia 8110 4G

KaiOS is a well-known operating system, which powers feature phones such as JioPhone, JioPhone 2 and Nokia 8110 4G. The maker of this mobile OS, KaiOS Technologies has made a significant announcement via its official Twitter account. Going by the same, the will bring WhatsApp to Nokia 8110 4G.

Notably, the Nokia 8110 4G units in India already support the instant messaging app. And, the company has not clarified that the app will be rolled out to the device in the other regions as well. It has been revealed by the company while responding to a user's query on Twitter regarding the support for WhatsApp. This confirmation comes months after the rollout of WhatsApp support for the users of the Nokia phone in India. However, there is no word regarding a specific date for the rollout.

WhatsApp for KaiOS

For the uninitiated, the version of WhatsApp supported by the devices powered by KaiOS is different from the standard version of the app supported by smartphones. When it comes to the differences between the version of the app that runs on smartphones and feature phones, the latter lets users chat with their family and friends and share photos and videos. But feature phone users cannot add Statuses that vanish in 24 hours.

While there is no confirmation from the instant messaging app owned by Facebook, it is believed that WhatsApp will make its way to the official Nokia Store. These speculations have risen as WhatsApp is already available on JioStore for the users of the JioPhone.

Nokia 8110 4G specifications and price

Priced at Rs. 5,999, the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone supports 4G VoLTE and runs KaiOS. It features a 2.45-inch QVGA curved display and is powered by the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage space. The image aspects include 2MP rear camera with LED flash, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1.

It is preloaded with a slew of apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, Twitter, Google Search and Google Assistant. Also, the device comes with the Snake game seen on the new Nokia 3310. The device gets the power from a 1500mAh battery offering up to 9 hours of talk time.