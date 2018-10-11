Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 8110 4G launched in India for Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 5,999

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 3.1 in India earlier this year. Now, the company has launched the upgraded variant dubbed Nokia 3.1 Plus in the country. The upgraded model comes with a bigger display and a capacious battery among other improvements. In addition to this one, the company has also launched the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone. This device joins the list of other budget 4G LTE feature phones such as the JioPhone 2.

Price and availability

Nokia 3.1 Plus has been launched in 3 colors - Blue, Baltic and White. The device is priced at Rs. 11,499 and will go on sale on October 19 via the official Nokia online store. It will come with launch offers such as 1TB of data from Airtel on recharging for Rs. 199 and above.

When it comes to the Nokia 8110 4G, this feature is priced at Rs. 5,999. It will be available in Black and Yellow colors and will go on sale on October 24. It will arrive with up to 544GB of additional data from Reliance Jio.

Nokia 3.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 3.1 Plus bestows a 6-inch display with a HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device has thin bezels at the sides and there is no notch at its top. It flaunts an aluminum unibody design with a 2.5D curved glass at the front.

The hardware aspects comprise of a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The internal storage can be expanded up to 400GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. For imaging, there is a 13MP + 5MP dual-camera module at its rear with f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. There is an 8MP selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

It is an Android One smartphone running stock Android Oreo out of the box and supports 3 years of OS support. It is fueled by a 3500mAh battery offering up to 27 days of backup. There is a fingerprint sensor at its rear as well.

Nokia 8110 4G specifications

This is a 4G VoLTE feature phone running the Smart Feature OS based on KaiOS. It is powered by the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform and comes preloaded with a slew of apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps, Twitter, Google Search and Google Assistant. It also comes with the Snake game as the new Nokia 3310.

The other aspects include a 2.45-inch QVGA curved display, 4GB of storage space, 512MB of RAM, a 2MP rear camera, dual-SIM support, LED flash, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and a 1500mAh battery offering up to 9 hours of talk time.