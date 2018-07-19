Nokia 3.1 launched in India for Rs. 10,499: Android One, 18:9 display and more

Back in May, HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones at an event in Moscow. Soon after their announcement, these devices were listed on the official Nokia India website. Now, the Nokia 3.1 has been launched in the country at a price point of Rs. 10,499. This smartphone belongs to the Android One programme, so it will receive two years of OS support and three years of monthly security updates.

Having said that the Nokia 3.1 has been launched, we can expect the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1 to also be launched soon in the country. However, there is no word regarding the launch of the other smartphones in the country. Notably, a recent report tips that the Nokia X6 will be launched in India in August or September as the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 3.1 specifications

Nokia 3.1 flaunts a 5.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device makes use of a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750N processor paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage space. This storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the smartphone bestows a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor along with f/2.0 aperture and an 84.6-degree lens. The Nokia phone gets the power from a 2990mAh battery, which can render a decent backup to the budget smartphone. Connectivity aspects on board the smartphone include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port.

Price and availability

Nokia 3.1 is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The other variant will not be launched in India. The device has been launched in Blue/Copper, White/Iron and Black/Chrome color variants and will go on sale from July 21. It will be available online via the official Nokia online store and Paytm Mall and across all major offline retailers.

When it comes to the launch offers, the Nokia 3.1 buyers choosing an offline store can scan the Paytm Mall QR code to get 10% cashback on the bill payments and recharges on Paytm. Also, buyers will get Rs. 250 movie cashback vouchers and other benefits. There is 5% cashback from ICICI Bank debit and credit cards as well.