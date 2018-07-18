ENGLISH

Nokia X6 India launch to happen in August or September as Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the Nokia X6 in India.

    HMD Global announced the Nokia X5 in China on Wednesday and the smartphone is all set to go on pre-order starting today. Now, the speculations regarding the Nokia X6 India launch have hit the web. Going by the same, the Nokia X6, the first smartphone from HMD Global to be launched with a display notch is all set to be launched in India this quarter.

    Nokia X6 India launch to happen in August or September

    A report by NokiaPowerUser suggests that the Nokia X6 will be launched in the country in August or September. The report citing sources suggests that the exact launch date is yet to be finalized. It is also said that the launch will not happen before August, so a September launch appears to be more likely. It is also said that the Nokia X6 could be launched in Malaysia in August.

    To be dubbed Nokia 6.1 Plus

    From the ongoing speculations, the international variant of the Nokia X6 is believed to be dubbed Nokia 6.1 Plus. Even a recently leaked Geekbench listing of the X6 global variant pointed out at this moniker.

    Official listing in India

    While there is no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Nokia X6 in India, a few weeks back, the smartphone was listed on the official Nokia India website. The listing was taken down within a short while but it hinted at an imminent launch of the smartphone.

    Nokia X6 specifications

    The device was announced in May 2018 in China. Though the international variant is said to have a different moniker, it is expected to feature the same specifications. To recap, the Nokia X6 is fitted with a 5.8-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display has a notch on top of it taking the aspect ratio to 19:9.

    At its core, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC that is teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space along with expandable storage support via a microSD card. At its rear, there is a dual-camera module comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. And, it has a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The other goodies of the Nokia X6 include a 3060mAh battery, a USB Type-C port and Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock Android-like experience out of the box.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
