Nokia X6 International variant is likely to be called as the Nokia 6.1

The Nokia X6 is the first smartphone from HMD Global (exclusively available in China) to sport an iPhone X like a notch. This phone also offers a lot of value for money and HMD Global's CPO did a pol on Twitter, where 92% of the users were interested in the Nokia X6.

And now, according to a report from mobilemagazinehk, the Nokia X6 could soon launch in the international market as the Nokia 6.1. In fact, the smartphone was also spotted on the Nokia India website. However, there is a contradictory situation, as Nokia already has a smartphone as the Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 2018) in India and the company might not call it as the Nokia 6.1 at least in India.

The only difference between the Nokia X6 in China and the international version will be in terms of operating system. The Chinese version does not offer Google Play Services, whereas the international model will come with stock Android user interface with Google Play Service support.

Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too? — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 17, 2018

Specifications

The Nokia X6 boasts of a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a notch on top of the display housing the selfie camera and earpiece. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Nokia X6 makes use of an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 509 GPU. There are multiple variants of the smartphone. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space while the mid variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The high-end variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. All these variants support expandable storage space up to 256GB.

The smartphone has a dual-camera module at its rear. The primary camera is a 16MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. The secondary camera is a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. This camera has an AI portrait mode and scene recognition. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera has features such as Face Unlock and AI aspects like background blur and stickers. Unlike the flagship models, this dual-camera module is not from Zeiss optics.