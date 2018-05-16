Nokia X6 announced: Price, specifications, features and more

HMD Global has just taken the wraps off the much-awaited Nokia X6 smartphone. This is the first Android smartphone to announced in the Nokia X series in China as assured. The smartphone has been announced in three color options - Blue, Black and Silver. For now, there is no word regarding the global availability of the Nokia phone.

Display

The latest smartphone from HMD Global boasts of a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is a notch on top of the display housing the selfie camera and earpiece. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Notably, the device renders a screen-to-body ratio of 95%.

Processor and storage

The Nokia X6 makes use of an octa-core 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC based on the 14nm process. This processor is teamed up with Adreno 509 GPU. There are multiple variants of the smartphone. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space while the mid variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The high-end variant has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. All these variants support expandable storage space up to 256GB.

Camera

The smartphone has a dual-camera module at its rear. The primary camera is a 16MP RGB sensor with f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. The secondary camera is a 5MP monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. This camera has AI portrait mode and scene recognition. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera has features such as Face Unlock and AI aspects like background blur and stickers. Unlike the flagship models, this dual-camera module is not from Zeiss optics. The

Connectivity and software

There is a hybrid SIM slot supporting two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM card and a microSD card. The device has Dual VoLTE support, which lets you use VoLTE on both SIM cards. Other aspects include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C, FM Radio and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and will receive the Android P update in future.

Battery

This new Nokia smartphone employs a 3060mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology. It is touted that the device can be charged from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 First Impressions

Nokia X6 price

The base variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at 1299 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,000). The mid variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000). The high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space carries a price tag of 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 18,000).