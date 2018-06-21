Nokia X6 gets listed on official website; India launch imminent

Nokia X6 was announced in China in May. It carries the credits of being the first HMD Global smartphone to feature a display notch. As it has been over a month since the announcement of this smartphone, Nokia fans are highly anticipating its international variant. While HMD Global is yet to confirm when the global variant of the Nokia X6 will go official, a recent listing on the official website suggests that it might happen soon.

The smartphone was listed on the official Nokia website recently but the listing was taken down immediately. But the Google cache version of the listing was spotted by many. There are chances for the listing to be intentional in order to tease the imminent launch of the global variant of the X6.

Nokia X6 India launch imminent

A report by MySmartPrice shows the screenshots of the listing. It states that the user manual was also listed reading, "the smartphone is designed to meet requirements for exposure to radio waves established by the India Department of Telecommunications." Eventually, there are expectations that the Nokia X6 India launch could happen soon. All that the company has to do is to price the smartphone right to surpass the other bestsellers in the country such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Notably, we have already come across reports favoring the global launch of the Nokia X6. The global variant device received the Bluetooth certification back in May. Also, two variants of the smartphone were spotted along with the alleged Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Nokia X6 specifications

The smartphone bestows a 5.8-inch TFT display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, the X6 makes use of a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is support for expandable storage with a microSD card.

The Nokia phone flaunts a dual-camera module with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front. The smartphone gets the power from a 3060mAh battery. The other goodies include a USB Type-C port, and Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock Android-like experience. Like the other smartphones from HMD Global, we can expect this one to also get two years of OS support.