Nokia X6 India launch could be on cards; global variant gets Bluetooth certification

HMD Global announced the Nokia X6 in China on May 16. It is the first X series Android smartphone and features a display notch as seen on the iPhone X. There are dual rear cameras but it lacks the Zeiss optics as it is a budget smartphone. Having said that, it looks like many Nokia fans want the smartphone to be launched in the global market and not just China.

The Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas, ran a poll on Twitter asking if fans want the Nokia X6 to be launched globally. Usually, this is not the case but Juho seems to have run the poll to grab the traction.

India launch on cards

What this tweet reveals is that the company is interested in launching the latest offering globally. This makes us believe that the India launch could also be in tow as it is one of the largest smartphone markets. Given that this Nokia phone is a budget device, many Indian consumers prefer smartphones those are affordable than the premium ones. Having said that, the X6 could be a great alternative to the others in the sub-Rs. 20,000 price bracket.

Bluetooth certification

As per a NokiaPowerUser report, a Nokia smartphone with the model number TA-1103 received its Bluetooth certification. The name of the product is shown as Nokia X6 hinting that it could be the global variant of the smartphone.

Nokia X6 specifications

The smartphone is fitted with a 5.8-inch TFT display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on the screen. Under its hood, the device employs a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is support for expandable storage too. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor positioned below the dual-camera module. The back of the phone has a glossy finish and an all-glass design.

For imaging, the Nokia phone makes use of a dual-camera module with a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone gets the power from a 3060mAh battery. The other goodies include a USB Type-C port, and Android 8.1 Oreo with a stock Android-like experience. Like the other smartphones from HMD Global, we can expect this one to also get two years of OS support.