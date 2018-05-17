Nokia X6 Vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Vs Asus ZenFoneMax Pro M1

HMD Global has officially launched the Nokia X6 in China, which is the first smartphone from the Finnish smartphone maker to embrace an iPhone X style notch. The price of the entry-level Nokia X6 starts at 1,299 Yuan (Rs 13,000) for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model. Similarly, Asus also launched the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India, for a starting price of Rs Rs 10,999. These two smartphones will directly contend against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. After a recent price hike of Rs 1000, the smartphone now retails for Rs 14,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. These smartphones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset, which offers a flagship class performance and the second best SoC in the Qualcomm 600 series portfolio.

It looks like we finally have a tough competitor for the flagship Redmi smartphone, which was always known for offering best-in-class specifications at an affordable price tag. After the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the Nokia X6 does the Redmi Note 5 still has a chance? let's find out.

Design

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a semi-metal unibody design with a plastic antenna band on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. Similarly, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 also has a similar build quality. The Nokia X6 stands stall against these phones with its all-glass design, which makes it more premium. And also, the Nokia X6 is the first smartphone from Nokia to embrace the notch. Clearly, the Nokia X6 looks premium amongst the lot, but the other two smartphones do have their own advantage, as they can withstand accidental drops.

Specifications

The Nokia X6 has a 5.8-inch FHD+ display with a notch on the top. Whereas the Note 5 Pro and the ZenFone Max Pro has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display rounded corners. Under the hood, these smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-core chipset with 3/4/6 GB RAM options and 32/64 GB storage on the Nokia and Asus counterparts, whereas the Note 5 Pro has either 4/6 GB RAM models with 64 GB storage. All three phones memory expansion via micro SD card slot. The Nokia and Xiaomi models have a hybrid dual SIM slot, (2 SIM or a SIM+ Micro SD) whereas the Asus's ZenFone has a triple slot SIM tray, which can accept two SIM and a micro SD card altogether.

Cameras

All three phones have a dual camera setup on the back, with an almost identical setup. There is a primary RGB sensor and a second depth sensor, to achieve a varied depth of field or bokeh effect. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has a 12 MP + 5 MP setup, the Nokia X6 has a 16 MP + 5 MP setup and the ZenFone Max Pro has a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup. For the selfies, the Asus has an 8 MP camera and the Nokia X6 and Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 16 MP and 20 MP front-facing cameras, respectively. The Asus and Xiaomi smartphones offer face unlock along with the fingerprint sensor.

Software

The Nokia X6 and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with stock UI, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro offers Android Nougat with custom MIUI 9 skin on the top. The Redmi Note 5 is also tipped to receive Android 8 Oreo update, but the company has not specified any time frame for the update.

Battery

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery, whereas the Nokia X6 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 3060 and a 4000 mAH batteries, respectively. The Asus ZenFone will last 2 days and the Redmi Note 5 Pro can last up to a day and a half and the Nokia X6 can deliver last for a complete day. These numbers have been specified for normals users and the battery performance will vary from person to person depending on the usage. Though the Nokia X6 has a slightly smaller battery, the smartphone supports Quick charge 3.0 via USB type C port, whereas the Redmi Note 5 Pro supports Quick charge 2.0 and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro maxes out at 5 volts and 2 amps (10 watts).

Conclusion

It looks like we are finally seeing a tough fight in the entry-level to the mid-tier smartphone market. With the recent price hike, the Redmi Note 5 Pro might lose a big chunk of the audience as the Asus and Nokia have come up with smartphones that can challenge the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro in every aspect.