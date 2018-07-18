Nokia 5.1 Plus gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia X5

HMD Global announced Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones at an event in Russia on May 29. Earlier the same month, the company unveiled the Nokia X6 in China. However, none of these smartphones have been released in the global markets. In the meantime, it looks like the company is prepping to announce more devices this year. The talk is about the Nokia X5 and Nokia X7 those were allegedly spotted at the FCC listing.

Now, a Nokia smartphone carrying the model number TA-1109 has received the Bluetooth certification. This smartphone was also spotted at the CCC certification in China. Though the certification hasn't revealed a lot of details regarding this Nokia phone, it reveals the presence of a MediaTek chipset and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Could be the Nokia 5.1 Plus

while there is confirmation regarding the name of this smartphone, the Nokia TA-1109 is believed to be the Nokia 5.1 Plus. There are claims that the 5.1 Plus could be the Nokia X5. In addition to the TA-1109, the company is said to be working on two other models of the Nokia X6 with the model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116. These devices were spotted in the Bluetooth certification database, claims a NokiaPowerUser report.

Notably, the smartphone with the model number TA-1116 was spotted at a Russian certification database before its announcement in China. It was the first smartphone from HMD Global to arrive with a display notch.

We recently camera across the leaked CAD renders of the Nokia 5.1 Plus showing the alleged design of the smartphone. The video hinted at the presence of dual cameras at the rear of the smartphone and a notch at the top of the screen.

HMD Global had confirmed that the Nokia X6 will be announced in the global markets outside of China but a specific release date is yet to be announced. It remains unclear if these smartphones spotted on the Bluetooth certification database will be available in the other markets but we can expect the global launch to happen sometime soon. We need to wait for a few more days to know more about the upcoming Nokia smartphones.