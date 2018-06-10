Nokia 5.1 Plus renders show display notch and dual rear cameras

HMD Global unveiled the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 smartphones on May 29. Prior to this, the company announced a slew of smartphones at the MWC 2018. But it looks like the company isn't done with the launches for this year. Last week, we came across a leaked FCC listing hinting at two announced Nokia smartphones - Nokia X5 and X7 in the making.

Now, there are fresh reports regarding another Nokia smartphone. According to TigerMobiles via NokiaPowerUser, the company is prepping a new smartphone likely dubbed Nokia 5.1 Plus. This is said to be a mid-range Android smartphone.

Those at OnLeaks have created the CAD renders of the yet to be announced Nokia smartphone. The video shows the presence of a dual-camera setup at the rear of the smartphone. Also, it is said to arrive with a notch on top of the display.

Nokia 5.1 Plus features and design

Given that the Nokia X6 was well received in China, where it is exclusive for now, there is an increased possibility for the alleged Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphone to be launched globally. The mid-range smartphone alleged to be launched with a display notch and dual rear cameras is sure to be a direct rival to many other such smartphones.

Besides these aspects, the smartphone seems to have negligible bezels at the sides and a thin chin. The notch on top of the display is believed to house the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors. The dual cameras at the rear are stacked vertically along with the LED flash module. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear underneath the dual-camera setup.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 First Impressions

What to expect?

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the unannounced Nokia smartphone. While not much regarding its specifications are unknown for now, it is speculated that the device could measure 149.5 x 71.9 x 8 mm in dimensions. Also, there are claims that it might feature a 5.7-inch display and employ a MediaTek Helio P23 processor.

If the report turns out to be authentic, then the Nokia 5.1 Plus could be announced as a mid-range smartphone at the IFA 2018 tech expo in late August or early September.